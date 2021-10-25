How to Watch Magic at Heat

    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The first battle for Florida of the NBA season features two teams looking for their second wins as the Heat and Magic square off.
    Author:

    After dominating the defending champion Bucks to start the season, the Heat (1–1) dropped an overtime thriller to the Pacers. They will look to rebound at home Monday against their in-state rivals the Magic (1–2).

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Miami Heat:

    Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Watch Orlando Magic at Miami Heat online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Heat did not have Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo at their disposal in the loss to the Pacers. Both players were sidelined with injuries.

    With Lowry but without Oladipo against the hobbled Bucks, the Heat looked as good as advertised. They were efficient on offense and played hard on defense, and Tyler Herro had 30 points, five assists and six rebounds.

    Without Lowry in its second game, Miami was less efficient on offense. The Heat got 80 of their 91 points in the game from Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. Herro had 30 points and 10 rebounds.

    The Magic have had a bumpy start on offense, averaging 101.0 points, 25th in the league. The defense has also struggled, allowing 116.0 points per game, 21st in the league.

    They gave up 123 points in their season opener to a Spurs team that started the season without four of its top scorers from last season, and then gave up 121 points to the Knicks.

    In their rebound win over the Knicks, Cole Anthony scored 29 points (the second-highest total of his career) and added a career-high 16 rebounds to lead the team to the come-from-behind victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_17017086
