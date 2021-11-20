How to Watch Magic at Bucks

Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Magic and the Bucks are set to square off in what should be an intriguing Saturday evening matchup in the NBA.
    As part of Saturday's NBA slate, the Magic are heading to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 7

    You can live stream the Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Magic have compiled a rough 4–12 record. It isn't the record they would like, but they have been much more competitive this season. Last game out for Orlando, they lost to the Nets by a final score of 115–113, with Jalen Suggs leading the way by scoring 21 points.

    On the other side of the court, the Bucks come into this game with an 8–8 record. They have not looked like the defending NBA champions. However, they did take care of business against the Thunder and Lakers in their last two games.

    Milwaukee is favored to win this game and there is no doubt that they should. But, as the Magic showed in their last game against the Nets, they can be  very competitive.

    This should be a fun game to watch.

