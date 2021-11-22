How to Watch Magic at Bucks

The Bucks and Magic meet in a rematch of Saturday's game, which the Bucks won 117-108.

For the second game in a row, the Magic (4-13) play a road game against the Bucks (9-8). Milwaukee won on Saturday 117-108. This is the second of four games this season between these teams, with the next two both happening in Orlando in late December.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

In Saturday's game, the Bucks were led by 32 points on 8-for-16 shooting from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Bobby Portis also scored 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting, as Orlando just had no answer for the Bucks frontcourt tandem.

As for Orlando, R.J. Hampton had 19 points off the bench to lead the team, while rookie Jalen Suggs scored 14 points on 4-for-15 shooting and added six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

The Magic shot 39.8% from the floor, while the Bucks connected on 45.1% of the team's shots.

Milwaukee is 16th in the NBA in offensive rating and 14th in defensive rating. The Magic are 27th in offensive rating and 28th in defensive rating.

The Bucks are currently the nine seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Magic are last in the conference. A Milwaukee win would give the team a four-game winning streak.

