How to Watch Magic at Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look to rebound from a close loss to the Nuggets as they host the Magic on Monday night.

The Magic (1–6) are off to a rough start to the season while the Timberwolves (3–2) are playing like a team ready to make the playoffs entering their matchup in Minnesota on Monday night.

Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

The Timberwolves came up big last Wednesday in a 113–108 win against the Bucks, but then they lost 93–91 against the Nuggets on Saturday.

So far the Timberwolves rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed per game (100.6) and defensive rating (99.9). They haven’t given up more than 108 points to a team but have held two opponents under 100 so far this season.

The Timberwolves should be at full strength tonight.

The Magic are still warming up their rookie point guard Jalen Suggs (12.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds on 30% shooting) and are without Jonathan Isaac (knee).

Fellow rookie Franz Wagner, however, has been a steady force for the Magic. He is putting up 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds on 50-44-71 splits in 32.3 minutes a night. The long, versatile forward has shown to be a perfect fit in nearly every lineup. His consistency has been one of the few bright spots, as he has scored in double-digits in every game and has at least one steal in all but one game so far.

The Magic will be without Isaac (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee) but list Gary Harris (ankle) as probable.

