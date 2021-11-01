How to Watch Magic at Timberwolves

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Timberwolves look to rebound from a close loss to the Nuggets as they host the Magic on Monday night.
    Author:

    The Magic (1–6) are off to a rough start to the season while the Timberwolves (3–2) are playing like a team ready to make the playoffs entering their matchup in Minnesota on Monday night.

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

    Game Date: Nov. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 8

    Watch Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Timberwolves came up big last Wednesday in a 113–108 win against the Bucks, but then they lost 93–91 against the Nuggets on Saturday.

    So far the Timberwolves rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed per game (100.6) and defensive rating (99.9). They haven’t given up more than 108 points to a team but have held two opponents under 100 so far this season.

    The Timberwolves should be at full strength tonight.

    The Magic are still warming up their rookie point guard Jalen Suggs (12.7 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds on 30% shooting) and are without Jonathan Isaac (knee).

    Fellow rookie Franz Wagner, however, has been a steady force for the Magic. He is putting up 13.9 points and 3.6 rebounds on 50-44-71 splits in 32.3 minutes a night. The long, versatile forward has shown to be a perfect fit in nearly every lineup. His consistency has been one of the few bright spots, as he has scored in double-digits in every game and has at least one steal in all but one game so far.

    The Magic will be without Isaac (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee) but list Gary Harris (ankle) as probable.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 8
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15776338
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Rogers State at Oklahoma

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17064847
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Timberwolves

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17021684
    NFL

    How to Watch Giants at Chiefs

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17048361
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Grizzlies

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_16605962
    WWE

    How to Watch Monday Night Raw

    41 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 29, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) drives around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/2/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy