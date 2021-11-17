How to Watch Magic at Knicks

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    These teams traded wins early in the season with the Magic winning their last trip to New York to play the Knicks. On Wednesday night, they meet again.
    Author:

    It has been a trying season for the Magic (3-11), but they have been growing and shaping the future, which looks bright. Their brightest moment came in an early-season win over the Knicks (8-6), and they are looking to repeat history here tonight.

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at New York Knicks today:

    Game Date: Nov. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

    Watch Orlando Magic at New York Knicks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Magic got a monster win behind the signature performance of second-year budding star Cole Anthony early in the season:

    The Magic are building something solid right now. New head coach Jamahl Mosley has them playing hard and scrappy, despite missing their best player all season and having other young players in and out of the line-up.

    Rookie Franz Wagner (13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 steals plus blocks) has been a real standout for the team.

    Wagner and fourth-year big men Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. have been a versatile frontcourt, giving the backcourt of Anthony and Jalen Suggs weapons to pass to. 

    The Magic are still without Jonathan Isaac (knee), Markelle Fultz (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) and E’Twaun Moore (knee) with Suggs (ankle) listed as questionable.

    For the Knicks, they will be without Nerlens Noel (knee).

    They are also slowly climbing out of their identity crisis and might be finding out who they are as a team. Last season it was all about the defense when they were No. 1 in the league (countered with the No. 26 offense). This season, it has been the opposite until lately, with the offense and defense finding their way to the middle of the pack.

    The season only grows tougher as it progresses, so the Knicks need to figure out who they are. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    cole anthony magic
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Knicks

    1 minute ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Hornets

    1 minute ago
    pacers myles turner
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Harvard Crimson forward Robert Baker (35) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Harvard at Albany (N.Y.) in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt (9) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Central Michigan at Ball State

    1 minute ago
    women's basketball drexel
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch La Salle at Drexel in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    northern illinois football
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Buffalo

    1 minute ago
    womens basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch George Mason at Maryland in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy