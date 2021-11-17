How to Watch Magic at Knicks

These teams traded wins early in the season with the Magic winning their last trip to New York to play the Knicks. On Wednesday night, they meet again.

It has been a trying season for the Magic (3-11), but they have been growing and shaping the future, which looks bright. Their brightest moment came in an early-season win over the Knicks (8-6), and they are looking to repeat history here tonight.

The Magic are building something solid right now. New head coach Jamahl Mosley has them playing hard and scrappy, despite missing their best player all season and having other young players in and out of the line-up.

Rookie Franz Wagner (13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 steals plus blocks) has been a real standout for the team.

Wagner and fourth-year big men Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. have been a versatile frontcourt, giving the backcourt of Anthony and Jalen Suggs weapons to pass to.

The Magic are still without Jonathan Isaac (knee), Markelle Fultz (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle) and E’Twaun Moore (knee) with Suggs (ankle) listed as questionable.

For the Knicks, they will be without Nerlens Noel (knee).

They are also slowly climbing out of their identity crisis and might be finding out who they are as a team. Last season it was all about the defense when they were No. 1 in the league (countered with the No. 26 offense). This season, it has been the opposite until lately, with the offense and defense finding their way to the middle of the pack.

The season only grows tougher as it progresses, so the Knicks need to figure out who they are.

