How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The undefeated Knicks play their second home game of the season Sunday at Madison Square Garden against the Magic.
    The Knicks (2–0) have knocked off a divisional rival and scored a dominant road win so far this season. They play their second straight game against the Magic (0–2) on Sunday looking to stay undefeated.

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at New York Knicks:

    Game Date: Oct. 24, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live Stream Orlando Magic at New York Knicks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Knicks kicked off the season off at home with a 138–134 overtime win against the Celtics. 

    Last season, the Knicks finished third in the league in defense (104.7 opponents points per game) but 26th in offensive (107.0 points per game). So far this season, the Knicks are third in offense, scoring 129.5 PPG with nine different players averaging at least 8.5 points per game.

    Evan Fournier (25.0 PPG) and Kemba Walker (66.7% from three-point range) have helped balance the offense. R.J. Barrett’s playmaking and the team's deep bench also have been a boost.

    Orlando rookie Jalen Suggs (12.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds) comes in with high expectations. The Magic roster also features Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and R.J. Hampton.

    While Orlando has potential, the young players are struggling on defense, and they are inconsistent on offensive.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 15, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9)and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
