How to Watch Magic at 76ers

The 76ers are getting closer to full strength with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris back in the lineup.

The 76ers (10–10) were without Joel Embiid for nine games, with Tobias Harris missing four of those games and an additional four games before that. They are finally both back on the court and are looking for some momentum against the lowly Magic (4–17).

How to Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers today:

Game Date: Nov. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 76ers had a tough double-overtime loss in their most recent game but had Embiid back in action for the first time in nine games.

During their stretch without Embiid and Harris the 76ers went 1–3. With just Harris back, they went 1–4 before Embiid's return.

It is clear how important Embiid is to the 76ers. Early in the season, the 76ers started 8–2, but then the injuries piled up. In those first 10 games the 76ers scored 111.1 points and only allowed 102.6 to opponents.

Tonight they will be without Ben Simmons (not with team) and have Shake Milton (groin) listed as questionable.

The Magic have Cole Anthony (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Markelle Fultz (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee) and E’Twaun Moore (knee) listed as out with Mohamed Bamba (back) and Terrence Ross (back) listed as questionable.

It has been a rough season for the Magic. They are currently on a six-game losing streak and have not won more than one game in a row, stopping them from gaining any positive momentum.

