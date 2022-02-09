How to Watch Magic vs. Trail Blazers

The Orlando Magic travel to Portland on Tuesday to face the Trail Blazers, who traded C.J. McCollum earlier in the day.

It is the end of the Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum era for the Blazers. They made the move just as the Magic come to town with wide eyes looking for a win. This looks like Portland is waving the white flag on the season with Lillard out indefinitely and a Top 10 pick as the reward if it stays the course.

Portland won the first game of the season between these two teams on the road behind Jusuf Nurkic’s 21 points and 22 rebounds.

That game might be a complete throw away, as Portland will be playing with a shortened roster without McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell gone and newcomers Josh Hart, Nikeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky and Didi Louzada all in flight, but unavailable.

Portland has almost no incentive to make a push for the play-in tournament now with the Pelicans getting better, the Kings making moves and the team currently in 11th place. It can develop the younger talent for 30 games now.

For Orlando, this season has been all about development.

The Magic have a gem in Franz Wagner, who is showing he is a great talent, averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals plus blocks as a rookie. Cole Anthony has also emerged as a leader and tough player for this team.

