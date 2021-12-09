How to Watch Magic at Kings

The Kings look to win three in a row while the Magic look to shake it up on the road when the two teams meet on Wednesday night.

The Kings will be well-rested when they face the Magic at home on Wednesday night. So far this month, Sacramento has only played the Clippers. The first matchup was in LA.. and then the second was back in the California capital four days ago.

Both times, the Kings came out with impressive victories as many would think the Clippers would be favored on paper. Now, Sacramento will be favored in this game with a great chance to win three straight.

They are finding some rhythm with their new interim head coach Alvin Gentry. He has brought a level of veteran experience after leading five NBA teams that former coach Luke Walton had not established. This all comes at a time though that rumors have been swirling around the team trading star De'Aaron Fox by the February trade deadline. We'll see if they can win enough games by then to simmer the rumors, as the Kings sit at 10-14 before this game.

The Magic, on the other hand, are trying to end a seven-game road losing streak. They've also lost nine of their last 10 games.

That win was recent, though, and against a Nuggets team that is supposed to make noise in the Western Conference playoffs, so the Magic must build off of that game to get back in the win column.

