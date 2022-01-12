Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-34) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (21-20) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Wizards

Wizards vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wizards

-6

213 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Magic

  • The Wizards put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Magic give up (110.9).
  • When Washington scores more than 110.9 points, it is 11-5.
  • Orlando has a 7-13 record when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Magic score an average of 101.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 109.8 the Wizards allow.
  • When it scores more than 109.8 points, Orlando is 2-8.
  • Washington's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 19th.
  • The Wizards' 9.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Magic grab per game (9.6).
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 24.0 points and distributing 6.4 assists.
  • Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Wendell Carter Jr. has averaged 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, putting him atop the Magic leaderboards in those stat categories.
  • Franz Wagner counts for 15.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Orlando's team.
  • Gary Harris is dependable from deep and leads the Magic with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

