Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 9, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-34) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (21-20) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Magic vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -6 213 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Magic

The Wizards put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Magic give up (110.9).

When Washington scores more than 110.9 points, it is 11-5.

Orlando has a 7-13 record when allowing fewer than 107.7 points.

The Magic score an average of 101.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 109.8 the Wizards allow.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, Orlando is 2-8.

Washington's record is 10-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.7 points.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 19th.

The Wizards' 9.1 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.5 fewer rebounds than the Magic grab per game (9.6).

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 24.0 points and distributing 6.4 assists.

Kyle Kuzma is Washington's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.6 boards in each contest while scoring 15.6 points per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch