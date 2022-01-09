Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-32) aim to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (19-20) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards

The Magic put up 101.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 109.8 the Wizards give up.

Orlando has a 2-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

When Washington gives up fewer than 101.9 points, it is 9-1.

The Wizards score only 4.0 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Magic allow (111.5).

When it scores more than 111.5 points, Washington is 10-3.

Orlando's record is 7-12 when it allows fewer than 107.5 points.

This season, the Magic have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.

Orlando has a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Washington has compiled a 14-9 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic leader in rebounds and assist is Wendell Carter Jr., who grabs 10.3 rebounds and distributes 2.7 assists per game along with scoring 13.1 points per contest.

Orlando's leading scorer is Franz Wagner, who tallies 15.5 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Gary Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards' Bradley Beal puts up enough points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 14.9 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.

Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.8 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/30/2021 Bucks L 136-118 Home 1/2/2022 Celtics L 116-111 Away 1/3/2022 Bulls L 102-98 Away 1/5/2022 76ers L 116-106 Home 1/8/2022 Pistons L 97-92 Away 1/9/2022 Wizards - Home 1/12/2022 Wizards - Away 1/14/2022 Hornets - Away 1/15/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/17/2022 Trail Blazers - Home 1/19/2022 76ers - Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule