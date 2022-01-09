Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (7-32) aim to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (19-20) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards

  • The Magic put up 101.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 109.8 the Wizards give up.
  • Orlando has a 2-8 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
  • When Washington gives up fewer than 101.9 points, it is 9-1.
  • The Wizards score only 4.0 fewer points per game (107.5) than the Magic allow (111.5).
  • When it scores more than 111.5 points, Washington is 10-3.
  • Orlando's record is 7-12 when it allows fewer than 107.5 points.
  • This season, the Magic have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% lower than the 45.7% of shots the Wizards' opponents have knocked down.
  • Orlando has a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • Washington has compiled a 14-9 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic leader in rebounds and assist is Wendell Carter Jr., who grabs 10.3 rebounds and distributes 2.7 assists per game along with scoring 13.1 points per contest.
  • Orlando's leading scorer is Franz Wagner, who tallies 15.5 points a game in addition to his 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
  • Gary Harris makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
  • Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The Wizards' Bradley Beal puts up enough points (24.1 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Kyle Kuzma's stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 14.9 points and 2.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Washington rebounding leaderboard.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wizards.
  • Washington's leader in steals is Caldwell-Pope with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Daniel Gafford with 1.8 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Bucks

L 136-118

Home

1/2/2022

Celtics

L 116-111

Away

1/3/2022

Bulls

L 102-98

Away

1/5/2022

76ers

L 116-106

Home

1/8/2022

Pistons

L 97-92

Away

1/9/2022

Wizards

-

Home

1/12/2022

Wizards

-

Away

1/14/2022

Hornets

-

Away

1/15/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/17/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/19/2022

76ers

-

Away

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/30/2021

Cavaliers

W 110-93

Home

1/1/2022

Bulls

L 120-119

Home

1/3/2022

Hornets

W 124-121

Home

1/5/2022

Rockets

L 114-111

Home

1/7/2022

Bulls

L 130-122

Away

1/9/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/11/2022

Thunder

-

Home

1/12/2022

Magic

-

Home

1/15/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/17/2022

76ers

-

Home

1/19/2022

Nets

-

Home

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

