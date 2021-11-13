Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    The Washington Wizards (8-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (3-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards

    • The 109.1 points per game the Wizards record are just .
    • Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 109.1 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 109.1 points, it is 3-3.
    • The Magic's 99.7 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 104.8 the Wizards give up to opponents.
    • Orlando is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.8 points.
    • Washington has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.7 points.
    • This season, the Wizards have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
    • Washington is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
    • Orlando has put together a 2-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
    • Montrezl Harrell leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kyle Kuzma, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (19.3 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Magic with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Franz Wagner (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wizards Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Hawks

    L 118-111

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Raptors

    L 109-100

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 115-87

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Bucks

    W 101-94

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    W 97-94

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 115-97

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    L 92-79

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    L 102-89

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    W 107-100

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    L 123-90

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    13
    2021

    Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

