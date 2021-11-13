How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Wizards (8-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (3-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards
- Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 109.1 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 109.1 points, it is 3-3.
- The Magic's 99.7 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 104.8 the Wizards give up to opponents.
- Orlando is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.8 points.
- Washington has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.7 points.
- This season, the Wizards have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
- Washington is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
- Orlando has put together a 2-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
- Montrezl Harrell leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kyle Kuzma, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (19.3 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Magic with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Franz Wagner (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Hawks
L 118-111
Away
11/3/2021
Raptors
L 109-100
Home
11/5/2021
Grizzlies
W 115-87
Home
11/7/2021
Bucks
W 101-94
Home
11/10/2021
Cavaliers
W 97-94
Away
11/13/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/15/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
11/17/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/18/2021
Heat
-
Away
11/20/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/22/2021
Hornets
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
W 115-97
Away
11/3/2021
Celtics
L 92-79
Home
11/5/2021
Spurs
L 102-89
Home
11/7/2021
Jazz
W 107-100
Home
11/10/2021
Nets
L 123-90
Home
11/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/15/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Nets
-
Away
11/20/2021
Bucks
-
Away
11/22/2021
Bucks
-
Away