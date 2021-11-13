Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards (8-3) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (3-9) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Amway Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game Day: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Saturday, November 13, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Wizards

The 109.1 points per game the Wizards record are just .

Washington is 5-1 when scoring more than 109.1 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 109.1 points, it is 3-3.

The Magic's 99.7 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 104.8 the Wizards give up to opponents.

Orlando is 3-2 when it scores more than 104.8 points.

Washington has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.7 points.

This season, the Wizards have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 44.8% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.

Washington is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Orlando has put together a 2-3 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards scoring leader is Bradley Beal, who averages 23.3 per contest to go with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Montrezl Harrell leads Washington in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Spencer Dinwiddie leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kyle Kuzma, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony's points (19.3 per game) and assists (4.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.2 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Magic with 3.0 made threes per game.

Franz Wagner (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/1/2021 Hawks L 118-111 Away 11/3/2021 Raptors L 109-100 Home 11/5/2021 Grizzlies W 115-87 Home 11/7/2021 Bucks W 101-94 Home 11/10/2021 Cavaliers W 97-94 Away 11/13/2021 Magic - Away 11/15/2021 Pelicans - Home 11/17/2021 Hornets - Away 11/18/2021 Heat - Away 11/20/2021 Heat - Home 11/22/2021 Hornets - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule