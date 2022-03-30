Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) laughs as Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts after the game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-56) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-43) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Magic vs. Wizards

Wizards vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wizards

-3

218.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Magic

  • The 108.1 points per game the Wizards record are the same as the Magic allow.
  • Washington is 19-9 when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Orlando has a 16-17 record when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Magic score an average of 104.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Orlando is 9-9.
  • Washington has a 16-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.1 points.
  • The Wizards are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 15th.
  • The Wizards pull down 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.2).
  • The Magic are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 28th.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.
  • The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony averages 16.8 points and adds 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.5 rebounds, 15.0 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony is consistent from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Time
7:00
PM/EST
