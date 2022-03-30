Mar 29, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) laughs as Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) reacts after the game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-56) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (32-43) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Magic vs. Wizards

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -3 218.5 points

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Magic

The 108.1 points per game the Wizards record are the same as the Magic allow.

Washington is 19-9 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Orlando has a 16-17 record when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.

The Magic score an average of 104.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 111.4 the Wizards allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Orlando is 9-9.

Washington has a 16-6 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.1 points.

The Wizards are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 15th.

The Wizards pull down 9.0 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.2 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (9.2).

The Magic are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 28th.

Wizards Players to Watch

The Wizards leader in points, rebounds and assists is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes more threes per game than any other member of the Wizards, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.0 per contest.

The Washington steals leader is Caldwell-Pope, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Daniel Gafford, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch