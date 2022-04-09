How to Watch Pacers at 76ers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Making a final push for playoff positioning, the Sixers will be in Indiana tonight to take on the Pacers.

The race for seeding in the Eastern Conference is coming down to the wire. The Philadelphia 76ers will have a chance to rise in the standings over the final few days of the regular season, starting with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live Stream: You can stream Indiana Pacers at Philadelphia 76ers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pacers haven’t been as good as expected this season, but still have a promising future. After acquiring Tyrese Haliburton at the recent trade deadline, they have a legitimate piece to build around moving forward.

At this point in the season, Indiana is 25-55 with just two games remaining. Over their last ten games, the Pacers have struggled as they've won just two contests.

On the flip side, the Sixers are one of the best teams in the entire NBA. With a newly formed duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid, they should be a legitimate contender if fully healthy.

With an impressive 27-14 record on the road this season, Philadelphia shouldn’t have any problem taking care of business tonight in Indiana. The goal over the final few days of the regular season is to climb in the Eastern Conference standings.

Embiid is once again an MVP candidate this season, producing averages of 30.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest. Alongside Harden, there are few duos around the league with more firepower entering the postseason.

