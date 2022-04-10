How to Watch Pacers at Nets

The final game of the season for the Brooklyn Nets could determine their play-in tournament seeding today as they take on the Pacers.

On opening day nobody would have predicted the NBA championship favorite Nets (43-38) would be playing the final game of the season to secure home-court advantage in the play-in tournament in a four-team battle with the Cavaliers, Hawks and Hornets. This has been a wild season for an underachieving Brooklyn team, as well as their opponents today in the Pacers (25-56) who are in the lottery after significantly higher expectations.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Brooklyn has won three in a row, including a huge win over their play-in tournament competition, the Cavaliers (118-107) in their last game:

Here is how today breaks down. If Brooklyn wins, they have 44 wins which could tie with Cleveland (play the Bucks at home) with whom they own the tiebreaker this season after going 3-1 against them head-to-head.

The worst-case scenario is if Brooklyn loses, Cleveland wins and so do both Atlanta (play the Rockets on the road) and Charlotte (Play Wizards at home) creating a three-way tie for No. 8 and giving Cleveland No. 7 straight-up.

Brooklyn owns the tiebreaker with Atlanta (2-1 head-to-head), but Charlotte owns the tiebreaker thanks to their 2-1 head-to-head record.

Kevin Durant and company took care of Cleveland in game 81 with 36 points, five rebounds and five assists. Now he can put his team in the No. 7 seed today with a win only needing one win to secure a first-round series with either the Bucks, who are in that position today.

If Milwaukee loses (against Cleveland) and the Celtics (against Memphis) win their final game, Boston owns the fourth tiebreaker to get the No. 2 season.

What a wild finish to the NBA season.

