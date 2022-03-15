Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Grizzlies seek to keep their grip on second place in the West with Ja Morant likely on the sideline against the lottery-bound Pacers.

The Grizzlies (47-22) enter Tuesday night tied with the Warriors for No. 2 in the Western Conference and likely won't have star point guard Ja Morant available when they visit the Pacers (23-46) on Tuesday for the second game of a four-game road trip.

How to Watch the Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Memphis enters tonight's game with three straight wins, including a 125-118 victory at Oklahoma City on Sunday. But Morant injured his back in the game and is listed as doubtful against the Pacers.

There is some good news for the Grizz. Wing Dillon Brooks returned Sunday after missing two months with a sprained ankle and scored 15 points in 26 minutes. He was Memphis' second-leading scorer before he went down on Jan. 8.

This is the first meeting between the Grizzlies and Indiana this season; they will complete their two-game season series on March 24 at FedExForum in Memphis. The Pacers have won four straight in the series and Memphis hasn't won in Indianapolis since March 29, 2017.

Banged-up Indiana is getting big production from newcomers Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, acquired from Sacramento before February's trade deadline. Haliburton is averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 assists while shooting a sizzling 44.0 percent from three-point range. 

Hield is putting up 19.7 points and is dishing 5.6 dimes a night, far better than the 1.9 helpers he had in 55 games for the Kings. He's also much more aggressive looking for his own offense, averaging 7.8 two-point tries for the Pacers while almost exclusively shooting from deep in Sacramento.

Indiana has dropped four of its last five, including a 131-128 loss at Atlanta on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates in front of Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at New York Rangers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a save on Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) in the shootout at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 10, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee (27) celebrates his goal with New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Rangers left wing Dryden Hunt (29) and center Ryan Strome (16) and left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) celebrate the empty net goal by Strome against the Dallas Stars during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) and forward T.J. Oshie (77) and forward Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and forward Nicklas Backstrom (19) and forward Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrate Kuznetzov s second goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 8, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) looks to pass as he is defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) looses the basketball to Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during overtime at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy