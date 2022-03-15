How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers

Grizzlies seek to keep their grip on second place in the West with Ja Morant likely on the sideline against the lottery-bound Pacers.

The Grizzlies (47-22) enter Tuesday night tied with the Warriors for No. 2 in the Western Conference and likely won't have star point guard Ja Morant available when they visit the Pacers (23-46) on Tuesday for the second game of a four-game road trip.

Memphis enters tonight's game with three straight wins, including a 125-118 victory at Oklahoma City on Sunday. But Morant injured his back in the game and is listed as doubtful against the Pacers.

There is some good news for the Grizz. Wing Dillon Brooks returned Sunday after missing two months with a sprained ankle and scored 15 points in 26 minutes. He was Memphis' second-leading scorer before he went down on Jan. 8.

This is the first meeting between the Grizzlies and Indiana this season; they will complete their two-game season series on March 24 at FedExForum in Memphis. The Pacers have won four straight in the series and Memphis hasn't won in Indianapolis since March 29, 2017.

Banged-up Indiana is getting big production from newcomers Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield, acquired from Sacramento before February's trade deadline. Haliburton is averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 assists while shooting a sizzling 44.0 percent from three-point range.

Hield is putting up 19.7 points and is dishing 5.6 dimes a night, far better than the 1.9 helpers he had in 55 games for the Kings. He's also much more aggressive looking for his own offense, averaging 7.8 two-point tries for the Pacers while almost exclusively shooting from deep in Sacramento.

Indiana has dropped four of its last five, including a 131-128 loss at Atlanta on Sunday.

