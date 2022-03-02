Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

For the second time this week, the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers will face off.

In a rare back-to-back against the same team, the Magic will once again host the Pacers tonight. These teams played Monday night as well, with Orlando coming out victorious.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream: You can stream Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the win over the Pacers on Monday, the Magic still have the worst record in the NBA at 15-47. Currently on a two-game winning streak, Orlando has won four of its last 10 games and is trending in the right direction.

Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz officially made his way back to the lineup on Monday, posting 10 points and six assists in 16 minutes off the bench. A key piece of the Magic rotation, he could be a spark plug for them down the stretch.

The Pacers have struggled tremendously this season, which is why they currently have a bottom five record in the NBA. On the season they’re 21-42, but they have also dropped eight of their last 10 contests.

Indiana acquired Tyrese Haliburton at the trade deadline in a blockbuster move that sent Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento. Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton has averaged 20.3 points and 10.1 assists per contest.

Monday’s contest was Fultz's first game on the court in 14 months following an ACL injury. With the talent to still become a star in this league, he simply just needs to stay healthy.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

By Nick Crain
1 minute ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12), forward Cody Martin (11) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

By Nick Crain
1 minute ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Boca vs. Central Córdoba (R)

By Rafael Urbina
1 minute ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Western Kentucky at Marshall

By Brandon Rush
1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) drives to the basket against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 23, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) dribbles the ball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy