For the second time this week, the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers will face off.

In a rare back-to-back against the same team, the Magic will once again host the Pacers tonight. These teams played Monday night as well, with Orlando coming out victorious.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream: You can stream Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the win over the Pacers on Monday, the Magic still have the worst record in the NBA at 15-47. Currently on a two-game winning streak, Orlando has won four of its last 10 games and is trending in the right direction.

Former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz officially made his way back to the lineup on Monday, posting 10 points and six assists in 16 minutes off the bench. A key piece of the Magic rotation, he could be a spark plug for them down the stretch.

The Pacers have struggled tremendously this season, which is why they currently have a bottom five record in the NBA. On the season they’re 21-42, but they have also dropped eight of their last 10 contests.

Indiana acquired Tyrese Haliburton at the trade deadline in a blockbuster move that sent Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento. Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton has averaged 20.3 points and 10.1 assists per contest.

Monday’s contest was Fultz's first game on the court in 14 months following an ACL injury. With the talent to still become a star in this league, he simply just needs to stay healthy.

Regional restrictions may apply.