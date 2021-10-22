How to Watch Pacers at Wizards

    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Pacers look to rebound from their season-opening loss in a Friday night road matchup against the Wizards.
    Author:

    The Pacers lost a heartbreaker to the Hornets in their season opener. After leading by 23 points in the third quarter, they lost 123–122 in Charlotte. In their second game of the season, they will hit the road for another tough matchup against Bradley Beal and the new-look Wizards.

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards:

    Game Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

    Live Stream Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Pacers received a huge performance from rookie shooting guard Chris Duarte in his NBA debut. Duarte dropped 27 points in the loss while Domantas Sabonis racked up 33 points and 15 rebounds.

    The Wizards are fresh off a 98–83 win against the Raptors. Washington was led in scoring by Beal, who scored 23 points. Montrezl Harrell had 22 points and nine rebounds off the bench in Wizards debut to help the team grab the win.

    Both of these teams are expected to fight for playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. These two teams are evenly matched entering Friday's contest, which should be a very entertaining game to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16994439
