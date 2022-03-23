How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Parker McLachlin starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the tournament a year ago at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +80000
McLachlin's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, McLachlin has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- McLachlin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- McLachlin didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+14
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
+1
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+13
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
