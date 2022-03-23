How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 11, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; A crow sits on a red hazard stake at the tenth hole during a practice round of the 2019 U.S. Open golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Parker McLachlin starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship after missing the cut in the tournament a year ago at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +80000

+80000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

McLachlin's Recent Performance

Over his last six rounds, McLachlin has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

McLachlin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

McLachlin didn't shoot well, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +14 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC +1 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +13 $0

Regional restrictions apply.