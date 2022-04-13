How to Watch Pat Perez at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Pat Perez seeks a better result in the 2022 RBC Heritage having failed to make the cut at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021.
How to Watch Pat Perez at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Perez's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Perez has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Perez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Perez missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
70
+2
$15,912
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
RBC Heritage, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
