How to Watch Pat Perez at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Pat Perez seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He finished 20th at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +8000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Perez's Recent Performance
- Perez has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.
- Perez has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Perez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2015, Perez's last time competing at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), he placed 20th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
70
+2
$15,912
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
39
-4
$45,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
