How to Watch Pat Perez at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Pat Perez plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Perez seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He finished 20th at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015.

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

Perez's Recent Performance

Perez has qualified for the weekend in four straight events.

Perez has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Perez has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2015, Perez's last time competing at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), he placed 20th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 70 +2 $15,912 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 39 -4 $45,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC +1 $0

