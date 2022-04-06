How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay enters the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 26th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +2500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cantlay's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Cantlay has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- Cantlay did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Augusta National Golf Club in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
26
-
$97,111
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
2
-16
$893,800
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
4
-15
$391,500
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)