How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 13, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Patrick Cantlay plays hit tee shot on the par 3 16th hole during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Patrick Cantlay ended the weekend at +7, good for a 39th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 trying for an improved score.

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cantlay's Recent Performance

Cantlay has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Cantlay failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 2 -16 $893,800 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 4 -15 $391,500

Regional restrictions apply.