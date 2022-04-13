How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Patrick Cantlay ended the weekend at +7, good for a 39th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 trying for an improved score.
How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Cantlay's Recent Performance
- Cantlay has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
- The last time he competed at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021, Cantlay failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
2
-16
$893,800
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
4
-15
$391,500
