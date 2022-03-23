How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Patrick Flavin enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club after a 22nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +10000

Flavin's Recent Performance

Flavin has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Flavin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 22 -9 $37,308 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 17 -9 $99,125

