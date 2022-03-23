How to Watch Patrick Flavin at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Flavin enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club after a 22nd-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in the last competition he appeared in.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +10000
Flavin's Recent Performance
- Flavin has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Flavin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
22
-9
$37,308
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
17
-9
$99,125
