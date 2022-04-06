How to Watch Patrick Reed at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Reed hits the links in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 26th-place finish in the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in his last competition.
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +8000
Reed's Recent Performance
- Over his last six rounds, Reed has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last six rounds.
- Reed has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Reed placed eighth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
26
-
$97,111
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
26
-4
$143,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+9
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+6
$0
