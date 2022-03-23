How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links March 24-27, Patrick Rodgers will look to improve upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2020, he shot -11 and placed 11th at TPC Sawgrass.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4500
Rodgers' Recent Performance
- Rodgers has finished below par once and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Rodgers has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Rodgers last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and placed 11th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
64
+6
$17,280
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
