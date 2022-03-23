How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 27, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Patrick Rodgers lines up a putt on the ninth green during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament.

When he hits the links March 24-27, Patrick Rodgers will look to improve upon his last performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship. In 2020, he shot -11 and placed 11th at TPC Sawgrass.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4500

Rodgers' Recent Performance

Rodgers has finished below par once and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Rodgers has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Rodgers last played at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020 and placed 11th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 64 +6 $17,280 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open MC -1 $0

