How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Rodgers looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Rodgers' Recent Performance
- Rodgers has finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Rodgers has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
38
+6
$53,400
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
64
+6
$17,280
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
