How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot on the eighth green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Rodgers looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Patrick Rodgers at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +25000

+25000 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rodgers' Recent Performance

Rodgers has finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Rodgers has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 38 +6 $53,400 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 64 +6 $17,280 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.