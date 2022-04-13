How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Patton Kizzire plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Patton Kizzire didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the RBC Heritage in 2021, missing the cut. The No. 125 player in golf seeks better results this time around at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Kizzire's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Kizzire missed the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 61 -1 $26,160

