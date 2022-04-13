How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the RBC Heritage in 2021, missing the cut. The No. 125 player in golf seeks better results this time around at Harbour Town Golf Links.
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Kizzire's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kizzire has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Kizzire missed the cut when he last played the course at Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
