How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +5500
Kizzire's Recent Performance
- Kizzire will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Kizzire has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Kizzire has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
33
-6
$41,600
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
22
-5
$201,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
32
+5
$67,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
61
-1
$26,160
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
10
-12
$198,850
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
