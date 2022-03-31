How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Patton Kizzire plays his shot off the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Patton Kizzire hits the links March 31 - April 3 in the 2022 Valero Texas Open at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 33rd-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +5500

Kizzire's Recent Performance

Kizzire will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Kizzire has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Kizzire has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 33 -6 $41,600 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 22 -5 $201,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 32 +5 $67,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 61 -1 $26,160 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 10 -12 $198,850

