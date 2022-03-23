How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Paul Barjon hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +13000
Barjon's Recent Performance
- Barjon has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Barjon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+15
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+7
$0
