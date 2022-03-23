How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Paul Barjon watches his putt on the fourth green during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Barjon hits the links March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) following a 57th-place finish in the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida his last time in competition.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +13000

Barjon's Recent Performance

Barjon has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Barjon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +15 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +7 $0

