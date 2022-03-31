How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Paul Barjon looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
Barjon's Recent Performance
- Barjon has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Barjon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
57
-3
$17,706
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+15
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+4
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
