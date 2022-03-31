Paul Barjon watches his shot after teeing off on hole one of the Pete Dye Stadium course during the final round of The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

Paul Barjon looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +30000

Barjon's Recent Performance

Barjon has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Barjon has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 57 -3 $17,706 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +15 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +4 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0

