How to Watch Paul Casey at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Paul Casey tees off on #1 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 26th in this tournament a year ago, Paul Casey has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 7-10.

How to Watch Paul Casey at the Masters Tournament

Date: April 7-10, 2022

April 7-10, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Odds to Win: +6000

Casey's Recent Performance

Casey will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.

Casey has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last eight rounds, Casey has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last eight rounds, Casey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2021, Casey's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 26th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 23-27 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play 60 - $41,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 3 -11 $1,380,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 72 +13 $24,120 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 15 -8 $189,000 October 14-17 The CJ Cup @ Summit 25 -17 $70,506

