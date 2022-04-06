How to Watch Paul Casey at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 26th in this tournament a year ago, Paul Casey has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia April 7-10.
How to Watch Paul Casey at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +6000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Casey's Recent Performance
- Casey will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.
- Casey has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Casey has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last eight rounds, Casey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Casey's last time competing at Augusta National Golf Club, he placed 26th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 23-27
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
60
-
$41,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
3
-11
$1,380,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
72
+13
$24,120
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
25
-17
$70,506
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
6
2022
Masters First Round
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)