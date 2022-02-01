Cade Cunningham and the Pistons will host the New Orleans Pelicans in Detroit on Tuesday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons will match up tonight. The level of talent on the floor should make it an exciting game between two rebuilding squads.

How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live Stream: You can stream New Orleans Pelicans at Detroit Pistons on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pelicans are still without Zion Williamson at this point in the season, which is a huge reason they haven’t won many games. At 18-31, they’re currently 12th in the Western Conference and not projected to make the playoffs.

Currently on a three-game losing streak, New Orleans continues to slide down the standings. Over the past ten games, the Pelicans have lost six contests.

On the flip side, the Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA. At 12-37, they’ve shown improvement as the season has gone on but are still clearly rebuilding.

After selecting Cade Cunningham with the top pick in the recent draft, he’s emerged as the face of the franchise. As Detroit continues to get closer to being competitive, he’ll likely be the star that carries the team.

Cunningham is coming off of a spectacular performance where he notched the second triple-double of his career. If the Pistons are going to beat the Pelicans today, he’ll need to have another big night.

