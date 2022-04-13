How to Watch Peter Malnati at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati will appear in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 after a 41st-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
Malnati's Recent Performance
- Malnati has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Malnati has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Malnati struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
41
-4
$30,530
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
