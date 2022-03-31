How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 28, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Peter Malnati plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Malnati looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) when he tees off in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

TV: Golf Channel

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

Odds to Win: +25000

Malnati's Recent Performance

Malnati has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Malnati has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +4 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +5 $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 26 -6 $85,800 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 65 +3 $17,630

