How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead) when he tees off in the 2022 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +25000
Malnati's Recent Performance
- Malnati has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Malnati has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+5
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
26
-6
$85,800
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
65
+3
$17,630
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
