Peter Uihlein enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 38th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.
How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +4500
Uihlein's Recent Performance
- Uihlein has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 11 rounds, Uihlein has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- The last time he competed at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Uihlein missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-3
$0
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
