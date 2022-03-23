How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Peter Uihlein putts on the 13th green during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Uihlein enters play March 24-27 in the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 38th-place finish in the Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico his last time in competition.

How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +4500

Uihlein's Recent Performance

Uihlein has finished below par six times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 11 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 11 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 11 rounds, Uihlein has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

The last time he competed at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, Uihlein missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 38 -6 $17,575 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 55 +5 $18,160 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +1 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -1 $0 January 20-23 The American Express MC -3 $0

