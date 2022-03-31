How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Uihlein will appear in the 2022 Valero Texas Open March 31 - April 3 after a 36th-place finish in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
How to Watch Peter Uihlein at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +10000
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Uihlein's Recent Performance
- Uihlein will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Uihlein has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.
- Uihlein has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
38
-6
$17,575
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
55
+5
$18,160
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+1
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
