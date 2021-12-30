How to Watch 76ers at Nets

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 76ers are looking to get their first win over the division-leading Nets on Thursday night.
    Author:

    The 76ers (18-16) come in as the second-place team in the Atlantic Division, behind the division-leading Nets (23-9), who are also sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference. 

    This is the third meeting of the season between these two conference final hopefuls, with the Nets taking both games by a combined 14 points in two closely played battles.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets today:

    Game Date: Dec. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    The Nets are 2-0 against their division rival so far this season, winning both games by a combined 14 points along the way:

    The first meeting of the season can almost be thrown away entirely because it came on opening night with two teams that played well into the playoffs and are not the same then as they are today.

    Their last game was two weeks ago to the day and saw the Nets win 114-105 after coming out like a house on fire, taking a 39-25 lead after the first quarter.

    Just like most games this season, the Nets relied on Kevin Durant plus featured artists in this game: no James Harden, Joe Harris and, of course, no Kyrie Irving.

    Durant scored 10 points in the first quarter and finished out with one of his best overall games of the season, with 34 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists on 54-66-100 splits. It is becoming evident that with Harden and Irving, the Nets might be a supernova, but with just Durant they still might be the best team in the Eastern Conference.

    On the other side, Joel Embiid (32 points, nine rebounds and six assists) and Seth Curry (29 points, four assists and three rebounds) tried to bring the 76ers back but came up short.

    The 76ers are going to need more from their defense, playmaking (19 assists) and Tobias Harris (11 points) to get a win tonight.

    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends during the second half at Barclays Center.
