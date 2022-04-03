How to Watch 76ers at Cavaliers

On Sunday in NBA action, the 76ers are set to travel to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers.

The 2021-22 NBA regular is almost over and teams are aggressively fighting for playoff positioning. With that in mind, there will be plenty of good games to watch on the Sunday schedule for fans. One of those matchups will feature the 76ers traveling to Cleveland to face off against the Cavaliers.

How to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Prior to tonight's game, the 76ers are 47-30 and are expected to be a serious threat in the East. Led by James Harden and Joel Embiid, this isn't a team that anyone will want to face in a seven-game playoff series. Last time out, the 76ers ended up beating the Hornets by a massive final score of 144-114.

On the other side of the court, the Cavaliers are still very much fighting for positioning. As of right now, Cleveland holds a 43-35 record, which is good enough for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. In their last game, the Cavaliers ended up beating the Knicks by a final score of 119-101.

Both of these teams are talented enough to make a postseason run this year. However, the 76ers are favored to win this game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the big late-season win.

