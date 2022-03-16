How to Watch 76ers at Cavaliers

The 76ers look to rebound against the Cavaliers when they face off Wednesday night.

The 76ers (41-26) have been a bit of a mess in their last three games, losing in embarrassing fashion to the Nets, struggling with the Magic and then falling apart down the stretch against the Nuggets.

Since the James Harden trade, the team has gone 6-3, but just 2-3 in their last five games as they are getting the full Harden experience in a really short period of time. They take on a serious and motivated Cavaliers (39-29) team today that would love to kick an Eastern Conference favorite while they are down.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

Rookie Evan Mobley was all over the floor making plays for Cleveland in a recent win over the Clippers with 30 points, six rebounds and four blocks plus steals:

This season, Philadelphia is 2-0 against Cleveland, averaging 114.0 points per game and giving up just 106.0. Both games came in the last month or so, post-trade deadline, with each team the most recent versions of themselves.

In their most recent game, Philadelphia had to come back in the fourth quarter to secure the 125-119 win.

That game was a shining example of how good Philadelphia could be with Harden as he went for 25 points, 11 assists and three rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting to pace the offense. Joel Embiid added in 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The real story was the role players. Tyrese Maxey came up big with 33 points and Tobias Harris added 15 points while Georges Niang (17 points) and Shake Milton (11 points) were huge off the bench.

For Cleveland, it just needs to play its game with All-Star Darius Garland (21.2 points and 8.3 assists) carving up the defense and Mobley filling up the boxscore (15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 blocks plus steals). The trio of Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love (44.0 points and 23.5 rebounds per game) control the paint and they win as a team.

