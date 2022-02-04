How to Watch 76ers at Mavericks

Joel Embiid and the Sixers travel to Texas to take on Luka Dončić and the Mavericks on Friday night.

Both the Sixers and Mavericks are fighting for playoff seedings in their respective conferences.

The Sixers are 31-20 just before the break. Since the start of the new year, they have been on fire. They have gone 12-4 since the start of 2022. They lost twice to Washington and once to Charlotte and the Clippers.

Philadelphia ranks No. 11 in field goal percentage, shooting 46.4% from the field, and No. 17 in points scored, averaging 108 per game. It needs to pick up on rebounding because it only ranks No. 29 in the NBA in rebounds per game.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

The Mavericks are 29-23 and ranked No. 5 in the Western Conference. They bring a two-game losing streak into this game after losing to the Magic in Orlando and the Thunder at home.

Despite being so high in the West, Dallas only ranks No. 24 in points scored per game with 106 points per game and No. 23 in rebounds with 43.8 per game.

If you're looking for star players, there are two worth keeping an eye on. The Sixers bring out Joel Embiid, who averages 29.1 points per game and 10.8 points per game. Dallas boasts Luka Dončić, who averages 26 points per games, 8.9 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game.

