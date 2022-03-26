How to Watch 76ers at Clippers

The 76ers will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in what should be a highly entertaining Friday night matchup.

There are going to be quite a few must-watch basketball games on the NBA schedule tonight. With the playoffs right around the corner, every team is looking to finish the regular season strong. One specific game for fans to keep a close eye on will feature the 76ers hitting the road to Los Angeles to face off against the Clippers.

How to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA TV

For the 76ers, the main question is how far James Harden and Joel Embiid can take them in the playoffs. They are currently 45-27 and many think they could end up representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. Philadelphia is fresh off of a 126-121 win over the Lakers in its last outing.

On the other side of this matchup, the Clippers are still fighting for playoff positioning. They will be in the play-in tournament and are currently the No. 8 seed in the West with a 36-38 record. Los Angeles ended up losing to the Nuggets in its last game by a final score of 127-115 and need a win to right the ship.

This should be a fun game to watch. Even though the 76ers are heavily favored to win this game, the Clippers should put up a good fight and should not be counted out. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

