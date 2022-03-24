How to Watch 76ers at Lakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 2 seed in the East, the 76ers, travel cross-country to the No. 9 team in the West, the Lakers, on Wednesday.

The 76ers are the No. 2 team in the East with a 44-27 record. The Sixers are 6-4 in their last 10 games. Their championship hopes have been heightened since acquiring James Harden from the Nets for Ben Simmons.

They have a better road record than they do at home. They are 23-11 on the road this season and 21-16 at home. MVP-caliber superstar Joel Embiid leads the team — and the NBA — in scoring with 29.8 points per game to go with 11.3 rebounds per game.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 23, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lakers are in the heat of competition of the play-in tournament if the season ended right now. They are 31-41 this season which sits one game above the Pelicans and three games out of the playoffs altogether. 

The team is 20-17 at home and 4-6 in their last 10 games. It is safe to say that Los Angeles has been struggling as of late. However, the team does rank No. 9 in field goal percentage and No. 11 in points per game.

Los Angeles is never one to count out though with the superstar-caliber players on their team. Between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the team is never out of contention.

Regional restrictions may apply.

