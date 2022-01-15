How to Watch 76ers at Heat

The 76ers are looking to even up the season series with the Heat today and continue climbing the standings.

The 76ers (24-17) and the Heat (27-15) are both rising up and gaining momentum in the Eastern Conference as the Nets and Bulls are starting to look a little more human. The 76ers have won eight of nine games while the Heat are scorching, winners of nine of their last 11 games.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

The Heat won their only game this season over the 76ers despite Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro all sitting out:

Both of these teams only have one goal: to reach the NBA Finals. With that said, they have played it safe with injuries and rest.

Over their last 11 games, the 76ers are really rolling, putting up 112.1 points per game and giving up only 102.4 points per game.

That also coincides with Embiid absolutely destroying the league with 31.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per game on 53-39-84 splits. He has looked like an MVP again while playing without the team's second-best player all season.

For the Heat, they have gone 11-3 in their last 14 games behind a familiar strong defense (104.4 opponents points per game) and shooting hotly from deep.

In this stretch, they are shooting 41% from three (46% from the field). They have made nine-plus threes in all of those games, 12-plus in 12 games and shot over 40% from three in nine games.

These are the games that will matter down the stretch with seeding and home-court advantage.

