How to Watch 76ers at Heat

The 76ers and Heat are set to face off in a big-time matchup on Saturday in NBA action.

While there are quite a few good games to watch today around the NBA, there is one that sticks out as must-watch basketball. That game will feature the 76ers traveling to Miami to face off against the Heat. Being able to watch two legitimate NBA Finals contenders is something fans won't want to miss this evening.

How to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Ahead of tonight's game, the 76ers are 39-23 and have been playing great basketball with James Harden now on board. Right now, Philadelphia is being looked at as a very serious potential contender. Last time out, the 76ers ended up beating the Cavaliers by a final score of 125-119 in their last game.

On the other side of the floor, the Heat are also a team loaded with star talent. Miami is fresh off of a nice 113-107 win over the Nets in its last game. That win moved the Heat to 42-22 on the year and the sky is the limit for them moving forward.

Both of these teams have great star power and supporting casts to go around them. They are evenly matched and this is a game that you won't want to miss. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win to make a statement to the rest of the East.

