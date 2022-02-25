How to Watch 76ers at Timberwolves

The long journey for the 76ers (35-23) during the Ben Simmons saga is over, with the Joel Embiid and James Harden Era now beginning against the Timberwolves (32-28). Now Philadelphia is all-in after going through the process, countless high draft picks and trades, and coming up short in the playoffs this is the team's best shot at the NBA Finals since Allen Iverson was stepping over Ty Lue.

Philadelphia debuts a former MVP and one of the best players in the NBA over the past ten years in James Harden:

This season Harden has not been his healthiest or most engaged, but transitioned into playing the point guard role fully averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists (leading the NBA) and 8.0 rebounds per game.

He has 29 double-doubles and 9 triple-doubles this year in 44 games too. Harden can still be Harden when he is engaged.

The Nets were 26-18 in his 44 starts, before imploding without him, Kevin Durant and part-time Kyrie Irving.

He now teams with the best big man in the game and potential NBA MVP front-runner Embiid, who is a force himself on both ends putting up 29.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 blocks plus steals per game on 49-37-81 splits.

Philadelphia has climbed to first place in the Atlantic Division without a true point guard and without an All Star (Simmons). Now they have both and begin the process of putting it all together on the fly to chase a championship. The whole point of the process.

