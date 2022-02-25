How to Watch 76ers at Timberwolves

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

James Harden debuts tonight for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The long journey for the 76ers (35-23) during the Ben Simmons saga is over, with the Joel Embiid and James Harden Era now beginning against the Timberwolves (32-28). Now Philadelphia is all-in after going through the process, countless high draft picks and trades, and coming up short in the playoffs this is the team's best shot at the NBA Finals since Allen Iverson was stepping over Ty Lue.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia debuts a former MVP and one of the best players in the NBA over the past ten years in James Harden:

This season Harden has not been his healthiest or most engaged, but transitioned into playing the point guard role fully averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists (leading the NBA) and 8.0 rebounds per game.

He has 29 double-doubles and 9 triple-doubles this year in 44 games too. Harden can still be Harden when he is engaged.

The Nets were 26-18 in his 44 starts, before imploding without him, Kevin Durant and part-time Kyrie Irving.

He now teams with the best big man in the game and potential NBA MVP front-runner Embiid, who is a force himself on both ends putting up 29.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 blocks plus steals per game on 49-37-81 splits.

Philadelphia has climbed to first place in the Atlantic Division without a true point guard and without an All Star (Simmons). Now they have both and begin the process of putting it all together on the fly to chase a championship. The whole point of the process.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Minnesota Timberwolves

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 17, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) controls the puck as Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Blues

By Evan Massey
4 minutes ago
james-harden
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) in the second quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) celebrate after the Brooklyn Nets call a timeout in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 17, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) and Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) wrap up the ball during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) goes up for a basket as San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) defends the shot during the second half at Paycom Center. San Antonio won 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) battle for a loose ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy