How to Watch 76ers at Knicks

The new-look 76ers head to the world's most famous arena to take on the Knicks on Sunday.

After one game with James Harden on the roster, many were ready to hand the Larry O'Brien trophy to the 76ers . The team looked brilliant with Harden and Joel Embiid having their way against the Timberwolves all night. Embiid commented after the game that he felt like he'd never been that wide open in his career. The Harden trade in exchange for Ben Simmons looks like it will be a good move for both the Nets and Sixers. We'll see the payoff more in the playoffs but it was a great start for Philly as they dominated Minnesota 133-102 on Friday.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream the Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now they'll face off against an Eastern Conference foe in the Knicks. The Knicks last hosted the Heat and their star RJ Barrett had arguably the best game of his career as he notched a personal best 46 points. Unfortunately for New York, it wasn't enough as Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler helped the Heat cruise to a 115-100 victory.

The Knicks only scored 15 points in the final frame so look for the Knicks to look to generate some more offense outside of Barrett. That will be more difficult with the announcement that the Knicks and Kemba Walker mutually agreed that he will sit the rest of the season as he has not been playing up to his All-Star caliber self.

New York is going to need that extra offense, especially in this game because it now seems the Sixers are going to be a dominant offensive team even if they lost some muscle on the defensive losing Simmons and Andre Drummond. The East is still so close, anyone still has a chance, even the Knicks. They have to get going now though and a statement win against Philadelphia will go a long way toward that goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.