How to Watch 76ers at Knicks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The new-look 76ers head to the world's most famous arena to take on the Knicks on Sunday.

After one game with James Harden on the roster, many were ready to hand the Larry O'Brien trophy to the 76ers . The team looked brilliant with Harden and Joel Embiid having their way against the Timberwolves all night. Embiid commented after the game that he felt like he'd never been that wide open in his career. The Harden trade in exchange for Ben Simmons looks like it will be a good move for both the Nets and Sixers. We'll see the payoff more in the playoffs but it was a great start for Philly as they dominated Minnesota 133-102 on Friday. 

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream the Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Now they'll face off against an Eastern Conference foe in the Knicks. The Knicks last hosted the Heat and their star RJ Barrett had arguably the best game of his career as he notched a personal best 46 points. Unfortunately for New York, it wasn't enough as Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler helped the Heat cruise to a 115-100 victory. 

The Knicks only scored 15 points in the final frame so look for the Knicks to look to generate some more offense outside of Barrett. That will be more difficult with the announcement that the Knicks and Kemba Walker mutually agreed that he will sit the rest of the season as he has not been playing up to his All-Star caliber self. 

New York is going to need that extra offense, especially in this game because it now seems the Sixers are going to be a dominant offensive team even if they lost some muscle on the defensive losing Simmons and Andre Drummond. The East is still so close, anyone still has a chance, even the Knicks. They have to get going now though and a statement win against Philadelphia will go a long way toward that goal. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15233459
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch William & Mary at Delaware in Women’s College Basketball

By Evan Lazar
just now
USATSI_17772077
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Hurricanes

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) and right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Carolina won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) as he scores a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17767304
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Knicks

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) on his way to the basket in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17673331
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at West Virginia in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17773495
PGA Tour

How to Watch Honda Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy