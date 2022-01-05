How to Watch 76ers at Magic

Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Eastern Conference contenders, the 76ers, face a rebuilding but talented Magic team on Wednesday night.

    The 76ers have mostly gotten through the rough patch of having a large part of their team out on the health and safety protocols list. It has really shown in the record books, as they are now four games over .500 after winning their last four in a row.

    How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    They are coming off a resounding win over the Rockets, who they beat by 20 points. The wins are helping them creep up in the Eastern Conference standings, as they now sit in fifth place before this game. 

    The Magic are like the Rockets in that they are sitting in the last spot of their respective conference, so the 76ers will also be heavily favored in this game. The Magic are punching above their weight or what their record shows, though. Even though their last two games ended in losses, they only lost to the first-place Bulls by four and took the Celtics to overtime. 

    Franz Wagner was named Rookie of the Month and coach Jamahl Mosley has the team fighting no matter the outcome. This is just the beginning of good things to come in Orlando. Philly should be on watch and not take this one for granted.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

