How to Watch 76ers at Suns

The teams in first place in both conferences battle tonight when the 76ers travel to play the Suns.

This matchup has the potential to be the one we will see in the NBA Finals. The Suns are playing even better than they were when they made their run to a Western Conference title last year while the 76ers seem like a legitimate threat now that Joel Embiid isn't tasked to keep this team's playoff hopes alive virtually by himself. The addition of James Harden has created a formidable duo in Philly — but will it be enough for the Sixers to bring home their first title since 1983?

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can stream the Philadelphia 76ers at Phoenix Suns game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams have been playing incredibly well lately. The Suns have won seven in a row and much of that run was without Chris Paul. Phoenix only looks more dangerous as Paul returned in its last game from a broken right wrist that kept him out for five weeks. The Suns rolled with their future Hall-of-Famer when they beat the Nuggets 140-130 on the road. Devin Booker played one of his best games of the season scoring 49 points. Now, the Suns are back at home and should be even more dangerous.

Philadelphia won't go down without a fight, though. The 76ers have won three straight games and four of their last five. That run has tied them with the Heat for first place in the conference. Look for them to solidify that spot with a statement win here tonight.

The 76ers are coming off back-to-back wins against both L.A. teams. In their last game against the Clippers, both Harden and Embiid had double doubles, rivaling anything that they serve at In-N-Out. This is going to be a battle to the very end. Don't miss it.

Regional restrictions may apply.