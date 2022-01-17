How to Watch 76ers at Wizards

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 76ers look to keep their hot play rolling against the Wizards, a team Philadelphia beat handily earlier this season.

The 76ers (25–17) have won nine of their last 10 games. With other teams in the Eastern Conference struggling, this might be their time to rise to the top. Standing in their way Monday are the Wizards (22–21), who they beat by 21 points last month.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Watch Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Joel Embiid went off for 36 points and 13 rebounds in a runaway win over Washington just after Christmas to kick off their current streak.

In its last 10 games, Philadelphia is looking like one of the best teams in the NBA. During this run, the 76ers are averaging 113.8 points per game and allowing 102.3 points per game.

In the first 32 games of the season, Philadelphia was scoring just 105.4 points per game and allowing 106.3 points per game.

A large part of the swing has been Embiid, who is averaging 31.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. Compare that to the first 32 games of the season, in which Embiid missed 11 games and was putting up 25 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks.

This version of Philadelphia looks like a real contender in the Eastern Conference. 

